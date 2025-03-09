Leslie Jones, Ken Jeong Lead Star-Studded Crowd at AEW Revolution’s LA Prime Video Debut

AEW Revolution is live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles tonight, March 9, 2025, and several high-profile celebrities are in attendance, adding to the electric atmosphere of AEW’s Prime Video debut.

Leslie Jones has been a standout at ringside, passionately cheering during the Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet match. Her enthusiasm has been hard to miss, with her voice cutting through the broadcast and multiple camera shots highlighting her reactions.

Comedian Brad Williams celebrates along with the crowd for the NEW #1 Contender Swerve Strickland as he returns the prized jacked to Prince Nana!



Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@SwerveConfident | @PrinceKingNana | @FunnyBrad pic.twitter.com/EZocHteoDl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025

Ken Jeong was also caught on camera shouting at Ricochet and looking like he was ready to throw down right then and there.

Brad Williams was spotted enjoying the show from ringside, rounding out a strong comedy presence at the event.

With Jones, Jeong, and Williams in the crowd, AEW’s Los Angeles audience is bringing the energy for one of the company’s biggest nights.