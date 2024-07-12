Jeff Jarrett: ‘The Owen Hart Cup Has Helped Me Get Closure On His Passing’

Jeff Jarrett the former tag-team partner of Owen Hart has been able to get a little bit of closure this year by competing in the 2024 Men’s Tournament.

AEW recently concluded its third-annual Own Hart Foundation Tournament which saw Bryan Danielson and Mariah May emerge on top. Jarrett competed in the tournament but was eliminated in the first round. Speaking this week, an emotional Jarrett addressed what the tournament has meant to him.

“More the 25 years ago when I sat in that seat in St Louis and to gather my thoughts, never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would get this opportunity… I miss him each and every day but tonight not only helps me have a little closure but it gives me extreme pride and I’m incredibly grateful for AEW, for Tony Khan, and for you Martha for persevering, for carrying on the spirit of Owen.”

Oje Hart, Owen’s son, was also present for the interview, and spoke about how much the tournament has also helped him process the loss of his father.

“A lot of time has gone by since he’s gone but I’ve actually never felt closer to him since doing these things. So it’s good for me too it’s really hitting hard, really hitting me.”

Jarrett may not have won the tournament, but merely being able to compete has done the veteran wrestler a world of good. And even 25 years later, it’s clear that the legacy of Owen Hart and all he achieved as a wrestler and a person will never be forgotten.