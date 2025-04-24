Women’s Owen Hart Cup Finals Set For AEW Double Or Nothing

One of the finals for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament has been set.

The TBS Champion Mercedes Mone had advanced to the finals of the tournament during the April 16, Spring BreakThru episode of Dynamite. She defeated ROH Women’s Champion Athena in the first semi final.

The second semi-final took place on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Lakefront Arena in New Orleans. The match, which was the main event of the show, saw Jamie Hayter taking on Kris Statlander.

Both women put their best effort to get to the finals. The ending of the match saw Statlander hitting a 450 splash and going for the pin, but Hayter kicked out at the very last second.

Jamie then countered a dive from Kris with an elbow and hooked her opponent. Jamie Hayter finally delivered a Hayterade and pinned Statlander for the win. Mercedes Mone came out to confront her new opponent and the show went off air with the two staring each other down.

Will Ospreay has already made his way into the finals on the Men’s side, while Kyle Fletcher and “Hangman” Adam Page are set to battle for the other spot soon.

Both the Owen finals will be taking place at the Double or Nothing PPV from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on May 25.