Jeff Jarrett: ‘Taylor Swift Was Good To My Family At A Very Dark Time’

AEW’s Jeff Jarrett will always appreciate the efforts of pop sensation Taylor Swift who helped his family out during a very dark time in their lives.

Before becoming one of the most successful names in music history, Swift would babysit the Jarrett children. Speaking to Live At 9:00, Jarrett spoke about how the Shake It Off star did plenty to support the family after Jeff’s first wife passed away.

“She is a friend of the family. [She was] very good to my family during a very, very dark period when my wife got sick and passed away. But Taylor was like a big sister and came over and took the girls, baking cookies and just out at the house. I can’t say enough good things about Taylor… Just a sweetheart.”

Jarrett added that since Swift was never on the “Jeff Jarrett payroll” she was never technically a babysitter. Double-J also joked that people may not be aware that she has done rather well for herself as Swift continues to be a leading name in music.

Taylor Swift & Pro-Wrestling

While Taylor Swift has yet to step foot in the ring, the music icon has had her name tied to wrestling over the years. In 2014, Swift was one of several celebrities to wish those who serve the best via a video message during that year’s Tribute to the Troops. More recently, Grayson Waller has found himself feuding with Swift’s fans after rating the Grammy Award-winner a “six.” Waller has even dared Travis Kelce to defend Swift’s honor at WrestleMania 40.

During the post-Fastlane press conference, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY was asked about Swift in a question that divided fans. While many saw it as a harmless bit of fun, some took issue with this question and SKY was visibly confused as to why she was being asked about a non-wrestler.

While fans may never see Swift in a wrestling ring, we know to never say never in this industry. Until then, Swift will continue to be a global-recognized megastar in entertainment, with the recent Eras tour further cementing her success.