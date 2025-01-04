JoJo Offerman Debuts As AEW Ring Announcer

On January 4, 2025, wrestling fans at AEW Collision in Charlotte, North Carolina, were treated to an unexpected surprise when JoJo Offerman made her AEW debut as a ring announcer during a dark match. Known for her previous work in WWE, Offerman’s appearance marked a significant moment in her return to the wrestling world.

Offerman, who served as a ring announcer for WWE from 2013 to 2021, stepped away from the industry after her tenure. Beyond her professional career, she is recognized as the widow of the late Windham Rotunda, known to fans as Bray Wyatt.

Her return to wrestling had been the subject of speculation since September 2024, when she revealed her interest in coming back to the industry, hinting at ambitions beyond ring announcing.

In recent interviews, Offerman shared that she would return to wrestling “when the time felt right.” Her AEW debut could signify the beginning of a new chapter in her career.

Stay tuned for the latest on JoJo Offerman’s future in professional wrestling.