Kevin Knight Felt ‘Validated’ After Wrestling Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty

Kevin Knight has described his recent match with Will Ospreay at AEW’s Dynasty pay-per-view as a major moment in his professional journey, calling it “validating” despite the outcome.

“It was another validating moment for me in my career. And I just kept telling myself this is what we asked for. This is what we prayed for, this is what we prepared for,” Knight said during a podcast interview on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez.

Although he didn’t secure the win, Knight said the performance showed he could stand toe-to-toe with one of the best.

“I stacked up great against one of the best, if not the best in the world,” he added.

Known for his athleticism and signature dropkick, Knight emphasized the intricacies behind the move:

“People think the dropkick is such a simple move but man, there’s so many things that go into it… the biggest thing is just the timing.”

He also touched on his evolving style and presentation, including his tag team with Kushida, the Intergalactic Jet Setters.

“We tried to go with some other names but they wouldn’t let us trademark it. So we went with something that was a little unique and gave off the futuristic vibe.”

Looking ahead, Knight promised fans more surprises in AEW.