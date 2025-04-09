Kevin Knight Opens Up on WWE Tryout, Signing With AEW & NJPW

Kevin Knight has confirmed that he is officially signed to both All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), continuing a rare dual affiliation in the industry.

“I inked the deal with New Japan as well. So New Japan got a deal with me for another year or so and so does AEW. So I’m doing both. Best of both worlds,” Knight shared during his appearance on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez.

Calling himself “intergalactic, interdimensional, interpromotional,” Knight emphasized his goal of staying true to his evolving identity in wrestling. Knight also addressed his past WWE tryout, describing it as a valuable experience rather than a setback.

“I understand how the business works… I didn’t take it as disrespect. If anything I took it as a challenge just to show what I’m about,” he said. “It was a great learning experience… seeing how they work, what they’re looking for, and just the environment.”

On choosing AEW over other paths, Knight cited the promotion’s creative flexibility.

“It was really just a matter of where I felt I fit in the scope of the company,” he explained. “Tony’s a great person, great boss, and AEW allows you to have a little bit of freedom to find yourself.”

Knight also reflected on his training background, including time under Katsuyori Shibata at the LA Dojo and later with Natalya and TJ Wilson at The Dungeon.