Kevin Knight is ‘All Elite’ After AEW Collision

AEW has made a new addition to their roster which is already stacked with a plethora of talents. AEW President Tony Khan has announced that former NJPW star Kevin Knight is “All Elite” on Saturday.

Knight was involved in the opening match against ‘Switchblade’ Jay White on the latest edition of AEW Collision. They had a back and forth battle. But ultimately Jay White hit Knight with the Bladrunner to win the bout. Following the match, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone revealed that “Kevin Knight is All Elite.” White also got on the mic after his victory and said fans would be seeing more of Knight.

Shortly afterwards, Tony Khan took to social media and announced Knight’s signing.

Congratulations, it’s official!



After a fantastic performance at Saturday Night #AEWCollision tonight, @Jet2Flyy Kevin Knight is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/sL0Q6EqDCU — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 30, 2025

PWInsider has also reported that Knight participated in an invited WWE tryout at the Performance Center “several weeks ago”, and the company was keen to sign him. However, “in the end”, Knight decided to join AEW.

In 2020, Knight joined New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s LA Dojo as a Young Lion and trained under Katsuyori Shibata. He made his NJPW debut on December 12, 2020, at the Super J-Cup, teaming with Ren Narita against Bullet Club’s Hikuleo and KENTA.

Kevin Knight and KUSHIDA, known as the Intergalactic Jet Setters, captured the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship twice, first on April 27, 2023, and again on October 14, 2024.

Knight had originally made his AEW debut in May 2022, teaming with The DKC. However, they lost the match to The Factory’s Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto. Following the match The Factory attempted to attack the duo. However, they were saved by their LA Dojo stablemates.

It is be seen what is next for Kevin Knight.