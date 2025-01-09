Malakai Black Announced For Rare Indie Appearance Amid WWE Speculations

AEW star Malakai Black has been announced for a rare indie appearance amid his unexplained absence from TV and rumors about his future.

Coastal Championship Wrestling in Tampa Florida has announced that the former NXT Champion will be making his debut for the promotion at their HAVOC & HAZE 9 event this Saturday, January 11.

While an opponent for Black has not been announced, the company has confirmed that the All Elite Wrestling star will indeed be in action at the show from Magnanimous Brewing in Tampa, FL:

BREAKING NEWS: #AEW star MALAKAI BLACK makes his CCW debut THIS WEEKEND in Tampa!



Malakai Black is still listed on AEW’s official roster but he has not wrestled for the company since November. He last wrestled in a fatal four-way tag team championship match at Full Gear where Private Party retained the tag titles.

During the most recent January 8 Dynamite, Will Ospreay cut a promo on Black’s faction member Buddy Matthews after defeating him in a singles match. Ospreay urged Matthews to ‘step out of’ the shadow of Black, fueling speculations that Buddy could be leaving the faction soon and starting a singles run.

The CCW announcement serves as a confirmation that Black is fit to perform despite not being used by AEW. This, coupled with reports of Black’s AEW contract has fuelled speculation about the 39-year-old potentially being on his way back to WWE.