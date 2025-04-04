Third Name Added To AEW Injury List In A Week

Yet another name has been added to the AEW injury list.

Jay White was pulled from the upcoming Owen Hart Cup Tournament following an attack from Death Riders on the April 2 episode of Dynamite. It was later revealed that White was dealing with a hand injury that would require him to have surgery.

Former AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy was then confirmed to be sidelined with an injury as well, with no timetable for his return.

Now Fightful Select is reporting that the newest Don Callis Family member, Mark Davis, has also joined the list. He suffered the injury during his March 26 Dynamite match with Powerhouse Hobbs.

Davis had been out of action for over a year after suffering a wrist injury in October 2023, and people within AEW feel horrible for him at getting sidelined again.

The good news for the Australian star is that the latest injury is not expected to keep him out of the ring for long, and the company officials are hopeful that he’ll return to action within 4 to 8 weeks.

Mark Davis had been a part of the Aussie Open team with Kyle Fletcher since his AEW signing in 2022. Fletcher joined the Callis Family in October 2023, and Davis followed in his footsteps, joining the faction in February this year.

SEScoops wishes a speedy recovery to the AEW star.