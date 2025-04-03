Karrion Kross Reacts To Having Only 1 Match For WWE In 2025

Karrion Kross is not taking his current WWE status as a negative.

The former NXT Champion has found himself in a precarious position within the company after the disbandment of the Final Testament. While he has been featured on TV since the release of AOP and Paul Ellering in February, he hasn’t had any matches on flagship shows. His only match for WWE in 2025 came earlier this week when the former champion defeated Akira Tozawa during the Main Event taping from London.

While many wrestlers would not be happy with being relegated to Main Event matches, the 39-year-old is trying to stay positive. Talking about the match in a new interview with TSC Wrestling, Karrion Kross claimed that the name of the show does not matter to him:

“I know a lot of guys, not saying any names, not throwing any shade, but sometimes they feel a particular way if they’re not on the main show, and they’re on Main Event. For me, and I know that Tozawa is the exact same way, it doesn’t matter what the name of the show is. It’s about the people that are there live, and it’s about giving them a piece of the greatest show on earth that they came to see.”

That’s The Name of The Game: Karrion Kross

The silver lining for Karrion Kross has been his involvement in various backstage segments despite not getting booked for matches. The wrestling veteran explained that being part of narratives and storylines is as important as actual matches: