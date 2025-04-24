Shelton Benjamin: ‘I Definitely Still Want a World Title’

Despite a career spanning over two decades, Shelton Benjamin made it clear during his appearance on Chris Van Vliet’s “Insight” that his world championship aspirations remain very much alive in AEW.

When asked if he could see himself winning a world title in AEW, Benjamin responded emphatically:

“Um, I’m going to just say yes. Um, I definitely still won a world title. If you watch my performances, I’m not performing like a guy who wants to just, you know, retire right off into the sunset. I’m still working every day to make sure that dream stays alive.”

While acknowledging he was previously a world champion in Puerto Rico’s WWC promotion, Benjamin clarified his goal is to achieve the pinnacle of success in one of wrestling’s major companies:

“Being a world champion in a prominent company is definitely on top of that list. Now, I have been world champion for Puerto Rico WWC, but uh I don’t know if we want to count that one.” After the audience insisted it does count, Benjamin added, “So, but as far as WWE, AW, the big name companies, I won a world championship and I’m working every day to make sure that dream stays alive.”

Throughout his career, Benjamin has been widely regarded as one of wrestling’s most naturally gifted athletes and in-ring performers. This reputation was reinforced during the interview when Chris Van Vliet mentioned,

“You haven’t lost a step. None of you guys have lost a step,” noting the impressive physical condition all three Hurt Syndicate members maintain despite their veteran status.

Bobby Lashley even paid his stablemate the ultimate compliment later in the interview, stating,

“Shelton Benjamin has never had a bad match,” highlighting Benjamin’s consistent in-ring excellence that has defined his career.

Benjamin’s world championship pursuit represents an increasingly common narrative in modern wrestling, where veteran performers can still achieve major career milestones later in their careers, particularly in AEW where several wrestlers in their 40s and beyond have captured championships.

Photo: Lee South for AEW

While the Hurt Syndicate’s current focus remains on their tag team championship run, MVP confirmed singles gold is in their future:

“We are going to hold these tag team titles until we’re done until we decide as a group that okay, we’re now ready to move on to that next level and then we are coming for singles tag team championship. I mean uh singles championship gold.”

For Benjamin, that opportunity to finally capture a world championship in a major promotion would serve as the crowning achievement in an already illustrious career – and based on his current performances in AEW, it’s clear he still has the skills to make that dream a reality.