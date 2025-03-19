‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey Calls AEW the ‘Big Leagues,’ Eyes International Title Shot

‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey has made an immediate impact in AEW. The high-flying star stunned fans with his debut on the March 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he faced The Beast Mortos. Now, he’s set for a high-stakes match on March 19, competing against Ricochet, Mark Davis, and Orange Cassidy for a shot at Kenny Omega’s AEW International Championship at AEW Dynasty.

In a recent interview with Chris Mueller for Bleacher Report, Bailey reflected on signing with AEW, calling it a necessary next step in his career.

“I think my biggest accomplishment in pro wrestling, and in life to be honest, is making every single year better than the last.”

The highly-skilled martial arts practitioner says he felt the need to step up his level of competition, and wanted to test himself ‘Where the Best Wrestle.’

“It was time for me to step up and make it to the big leagues, and AEW is where the best wrestle, and in my opinion, it’s where I belong.”

Bailey, who previously aimed to wrestle in as many promotions as possible, now sees AEW as his primary home. However, he remains open to representing the company in NJPW and CMLL.

“Obviously, right now, AEW is my focus. It’s where I want to be, it’s where I want to wrestle, but wrestling for New Japan and CMLL and going to those places to represent AEW would be a huge honor.”

Bailey has long been chasing a match with Omega, a goal he has pursued for over a decade. With a win on March 19, he’ll finally have his chance.