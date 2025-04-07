Tony Khan: I Take Fan Comments Into Consideration

Tony Khan’s booking of AEW has often come under scrutiny from fans, from leaving talent going unused for months to the more recent Death Riders angle. Speaking on the post AEW Dynasty post-show media scrum, Khan made clear that the comments by fans on social media don’t go unnoticed.

“Absolutely, I take that into consideration. We had a lot of great moments for the fans tonight.”

One decision that has split fans is the return of the Young Bucks at AEW Dynasty, who would cost Swerve Strickland the AEW World Championship in the main event. While Khan admitted that this was “not necessarily the outcome that a lot of people were hoping for,” he argued that there’s no intrigue to see what Matthew and Nicholas Jackson do next.

“This creates a lot of intrigue to have the Young Bucks come back. It’s important to remember we have not seen the Young Bucks in almost six months in AEW.”

Whether fans agree with all his choices or not, Khan continues to have the final say on what makes it to AEW programming. And while many fans may take issue with some aspects of his booking, many remain interested to see what’s to come for Strickland, the Bucks, and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley after the explosive ending to AEW Dynamite.

H/T – Fightful