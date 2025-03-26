Ex-WWE Wrestler Von Wagner Resurfaces in AEW

Former WWE talent Von Wagner, now competing under his real name Cal Bloom, made his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) debut in a non-wrestling capacity. Bloom appeared as part of the security team during a brawl between AEW wrestlers Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Following his WWE release in April 2024, Bloom returned to in-ring action on March 15, 2025, at Midwest All-Star Wrestling’s “Mayhem at the Mall” event in Maplewood, Minnesota, facing Shay Diesel. This marked his first match since departing WWE.

Cal Bloom, son of former WWE wrestler Wayne Bloom, was part of WWE from 2019 until his release in 2024. Since then, he has competed under his birth name rather than his WWE ring name.