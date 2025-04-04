WWE NXT Alum Makes Ring of Honor Debut

Cal Bloom’s time in WWE NXT came to an end last year but the second-generation wrestler has landed on his feet. During the April 3, 2025, edition of ROH on HonorClub, Bloom made his Ring of Honor debut in tag-team action. Bloom teamed with Deonn Rusman in a losing effort against the Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona).

Bloom was signed to WWE from 2019 to 2024, and in 2021, debuted in WWE NXT as Von Wagner. Wagner’s arrival in NXT would see an immediate push as he replaced Kyle O’Reilly in a fatal four-way for the NXT Championship but was unsuccessful. His final match would come on April 2, 2024, where he took a loss to Lexis King on WWE NXT.

It remains to be seen if Bloom’s appearance on ROH on HonorClub was a one-off or a sign of things to come for the NXT alum. As the son of WWE alum Wayne Bloom, aka Beau Beverly, wrestling is in Cal’s blood, leaving fans intrigued to see if ROH will now become his home.