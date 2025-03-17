Von Wagner To Compete For The First Time After WWE Release

Former WWE star Von Wagner is set to make his in-ring comeback after being away from competition for almost a year.

Wagner, who currently goes by his real name, Cal Bloom, will be returning to the ring at Midwest All-Star Wrestling. The Minnesota-based promotion announced that on Saturday, March 15th, Bloom will be competing at their Mayhem at the Mall event in Maplewood, Minnesota.

Bloom will be competing under his real name at the event and will face Shay Diesel in a singles match. This will mark his first ever match outside of WWE.

Von Wagner began his pro wrestling journey with the company back in 2019. However, in April last year, the former Von Wagner was among several wrestlers who were released from their contracts. The list included the likes of former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Cameron Grimes, Xia Li and others.

While all of those names mentioned returned to the ring following their WWE exits, Bloom has is yet to return to the squared circle since his match with Lexis King on the April 2nd edition of WWE NXT. The Minnesota native is now gearing up to make an impact on his return after being a regular talent on the NXT live events and the revamped NXT 2.0.