Update On Wardlow’s AEW Status

Wardlow has been absent from AEW television for nearly a year, leading to speculation about his status with the company.

His last match took place on the March 13th episode of Dynamite, where he lost to then-AEW World Champion Samoa Joe via referee stoppage. Since then, he has remained inactive.

According to Fightful Select‘s Sean Ross Sapp, Wardlow has recently been in Los Angeles, the site of tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. This has naturally fueled speculation about a possible return. However, while sources haven’t confirmed his presence backstage, they noted that it “wouldn’t be surprising” if he were there.

Despite this, it’s been clarified that Wardlow’s visit to Los Angeles is primarily for an unrelated project. Reports throughout his absence have consistently pointed to an injury as the reason for his inactivity, despite other narratives surfacing.

As of now, there is no confirmation of Wardlow appearing on tonight’s broadcast, nor any updates regarding his potential return timeline.