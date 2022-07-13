WWE NIL Signee Dismissed From College Wrestling Team

One of WWE’s NIL, or Next In Line, recruits has been dismissed from their college wrestling team due to a report of sexual assault made against them.

Back in December 2021, AJ Ferrari was announced as part of the Inaugural NIL Class. AJ Ferrari was a member of the Oklahoma State wrestling team.

Report Filed & Athlete Dismissed

On Monday, according to The O’Colly, AJ Ferrari was dismissed from the Oklahoma State wrestling team. Oklahoma State University also confirmed the report to Pistols Firing.

On July 5, a woman from Stillwater, Oklahoma filed a restraining order against the former collegiate athlete. The investigation is still ongoing, and official records from the report have not been released.

The Stillwater Police Department announced that its Criminal Investigations Department is investigating a report of sexual assault made against the former Oklahoma State wrestling team member.

National Champion Let Go

Ferrari was 30-1 in his career at Oklahoma State. During his freshman season, he went 20-1 and won a national championship at 197 pounds. He was 10-0 as a sophomore before a car accident ended his season. As a result of the accident, he suffered internal damage to his shoulder.

In April, AJ said he was going to win more National Championships before getting the WWE Championship.

WWE is set to hold its next round of collegiate tryouts during SummerSlam week