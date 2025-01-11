Scott Steiner’s Son Brock Rechsteiner Offered WWE NIL Contract

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner has announced that his son, Brock Rechsteiner, has been offered a WWE NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) contract by Triple H. Speaking on Busted Open Radio on Saturday, Steiner revealed,

“Hunter called me the other day, maybe like three weeks ago, and offered my boy an NIL deal.”

Brock Rechsteiner currently plays football as a wide receiver for Jacksonville State University. Standing at 6’2” and weighing 225 pounds, he has demonstrated strong potential on the field, recording 13 receptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns during the 2024 season.

The offer from WWE aligns with Brock’s athletic background and the Steiner family’s celebrated wrestling legacy. His cousin, Bron Breakker, has already established himself as a prominent WWE Superstar.

Breakker, the son of Rick Steiner, competes on the Raw brand and boasts an impressive résumé, including two reigns as NXT Champion with a combined 425 days. He’s currently in his second reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion, cementing his place as one of WWE’s rising stars.

Scott Steiner has previously hinted at his son’s interest in pursuing professional wrestling after his football career concludes. “Once football’s over, he’s going to become a great wrestler,” Steiner shared.

With the NIL contract offer from WWE, Brock Rechsteiner may soon follow in his family’s footsteps, taking the first steps toward a potential wrestling career.