Alberto Del Rio Praises AEW’s Penta El Zero

By Steve Fall
Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio recently spoke with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston about

“He’s a great kid someone that loves the business. I respect the business. It doesn’t matter how many years have passed and how these days he is one of the biggest stars in wrestling he’s still that same guy that I met 10 years ago and came to me and said oh hey how are you sir how are you and I was like don’t call me sir…. made me feel old…. I’m Alberto… how are you fantastic Penta?

“I have always said that he is the next one in line you know? How there was Mil Mascaras and many others and many others and then many others, Alberto Del Rio, many others and I think Penta is the same, the next one in line to continue putting the Mexican luchadores out there for the wrestling world.”

Watch Steve Fall’s full conversation with Alberto Del Rio:

