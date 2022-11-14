Big Wrestling Stars Stiffed on Pay at Indie Event

So huge names from the world of professional wrestling left empty-handed after competing at a show for New Evolution Pro.

The event, which took place on November 13, saw prominent names including Ultimo Dragon, Josh Alexander, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Naomichi Marufuji, and Alberto Del Rio appear.

Fightful Select reports that these stars were told that there was no money for the show and that they would not be getting paid.

Medical Emergency

The rightly-irate wrestlers were informed that the promoter of the show had to leave early, due to what was called a ‘medical emergency.’

Instead of payment for appearing, the talent was told to split the profits from meet-and-greets between them.

Fightful reports that Josh Alexander had to “chase down” the promoter who had money on him.

When counted, it came to $14,000 less than what was owed to the roster.

Pro Wrestling NOAH

In the report, it’s added that talent from Pro Wrestling NOAH was not paid and that the promotion will have to chase down the money.

Despite this, Nakajimi, Marufuji and Dragon all worked hard despite missing their payday.

The main event of the show saw a six-man-tag, pitting Alexander, Ricardo Rodriguez and Alberto Del Rio against Ultimo Dragon, Nakajima and Marufuji.

Post-Match

After the match, Del Rio cut a promo saying nobody was getting paid, which while not exactly true, did highlight how nobody was getting near what they were owed.

Fightful adds that some of the talent signed free autographs to help out the crowd.

The promoter reportedly insisted fans pay him via Venmo, PayPal, or Cash App, and there was no point of purchase for actual tickets.