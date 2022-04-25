Another Olympic Gold Medalist Hopes to Join WWE



Olympic Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock is waiting for WWE to offer her a contract.

Mensah-Stock made history last year by winning a gold medal in women’s freestyle wrestling ( 68kg) at the 2020 Summer Olympic games from Tokyo, Japan.

WWE fans might remember she and Gable Steveson made a surprise in-ring appearance at SummerSlam.

Steveson has since signed a WWE contract and is seen by many as having the potential to be “the next Kurt Angle.”

According to Mensah-Stock, she’s also interested in following in the footsteps of Kurt Angle (and Gable Steveson, for that matter).

Twitter user @TeeExTee asked Mensah-Stock when WWE is going to offer her a contract. She replied and said she’s been wondering that same thing herself.