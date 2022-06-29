Another WWE Talent Suffers Injury

With all the injuries piling up, one would imagine the wrestling Gods are not pleased.

It seems promotions just can’t shake the injury bug. The among of injuries, and key ones at that, are seemingly at an all-time high.

AEW has been harder than anyone during this stretch but WWE has also had to deal with some brutal timing when it comes to injuries. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are out of commission for months due to injury.

One NXT superstar who has quickly been on the rise is now dealing with his own bump in the road.

Nathan Frazer Injured

Nathan Frazer has been on a roll on NXT. Many have been impressed by the Seth Rollins-trained standout on WWE’s developmental brand.

Unfortunately, he has suffered an injury and has been off the show as a result.

The good news is Frazer doesn’t expect to be out of action for long.

Dealing with a little injury right now, I’ll be back before you know it????#WWENXT — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) June 29, 2022

Nathan Frazer on injury

Frazer had been making a splash on the NXT UK brand before making the move over to NXT 2.0.

He challenged Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship at a live event on June 10, which may have been where he suffered the injury.