Cody Rhodes Reveals Timeframe For His Return

Cody Rhodes isn’t exactly planning to wait nine months to get back inside the ring.
Cody is out of action at the moment due to a completely torn pectoral muscle. Despite the injury, Rhodes toughed it out and took on Seth Rollins in the main event of Hell in a Cell. Rhodes ended up undergoing successful surgery.
WWE later announced that Cody would be missing action for nine months. It’s a timeframe that Rhodes doesn’t plan on following, however.
Cody Rhodes Not Interested In 9-Month Wait
Cody Rhodes took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that he plans on making the timeframe for his return shorter than what WWE has announced.
“I’ve heard 9 months, that’s their plan… I’ve never concerned myself with other people’s projections – I’ve got a plan of my own – let’s finish, all of us.”
WWE ran an angle during the post-Hell in a Cell episode of Raw. Seth Rollins attacked Cody from behind with a sledgehammer. WWE used this as a way of explaining the nine-month timeframe.
Many expect Cody to be back in time for the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant. Time will tell if that is going to come to fruition.
It’s been reported that WWE will be giving Cody a hero’s welcome once he’s fully healed and ready to return to action.