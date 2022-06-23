Thursday, June 23, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

Cody Rhodes Reveals Timeframe For His Return

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Cody Rhodes
(via WWE)
Latest Wrestling News

Cody Rhodes isn’t exactly planning to wait nine months to get back inside the ring.

Cody is out of action at the moment due to a completely torn pectoral muscle. Despite the injury, Rhodes toughed it out and took on Seth Rollins in the main event of Hell in a Cell. Rhodes ended up undergoing successful surgery.

WWE later announced that Cody would be missing action for nine months. It’s a timeframe that Rhodes doesn’t plan on following, however.

Cody Rhodes Not Interested In 9-Month Wait

Cody Rhodes
(via WWE)

Cody Rhodes took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that he plans on making the timeframe for his return shorter than what WWE has announced.

Cody Rhodes Reveals Timeframe For His Return

“I’ve heard 9 months, that’s their plan… I’ve never concerned myself with other people’s projections – I’ve got a plan of my own – let’s finish, all of us.”

WWE ran an angle during the post-Hell in a Cell episode of Raw. Seth Rollins attacked Cody from behind with a sledgehammer. WWE used this as a way of explaining the nine-month timeframe.

Many expect Cody to be back in time for the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant. Time will tell if that is going to come to fruition.

It’s been reported that WWE will be giving Cody a hero’s welcome once he’s fully healed and ready to return to action.

Related Articles

Follow SEScoops

62,330FansLike
1,118FollowersFollow
14,513FollowersFollow
4,300SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us: FacebookTwitterInstagram / YouTube / Google News