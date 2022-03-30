Wednesday, March 30, 2022
AEW Star Anthony Bowens Out Of Action Due To Knee Injury

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Anthony Bowens
(via AEW)

Anthony Bowens will be missing some time due to an injury.

AEW President Tony Khan broke the news during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio (h/t 411Mania):

“I really like Anthony a great deal. He’s been injured. We don’t think it’s anything too long-term, but the truth is, he was supposed to be back by now and that’s jammed me up the last couple weeks in planning. He’s been out almost a month and they originally thought it was going to be two weeks. It’s been a few weeks I’ve been looking forward to bringing him back. He’s recovering from what is hopefully a short-term knee injury.“

Bowens is still advertised to be in Max Caster’s corner for the March 30 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Bowens is one-half of The Acclaimed along with Caster. He was last seen in action teaming with Caster to challenge Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for the AEW World Tag Team Championships on March 9.

The Acclaimed fell short in the title match.

