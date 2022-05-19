Anthony Bowens Says Opportunity To Be At Dynamite “Was Taken Away” From Him

AEW star Anthony Bowens made a cryptic tweet before this week’s episode of Dynamite that has got people talking about his absence from the show.

One half of The Acclaimed took on his Twitter before this week’s episode of the Wednesday night show. He mentioned how he wanted to be at the TV tapings from Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas but that opportunity was taken away from him:

Anthony Bowens wrote: “I wish I was at #AEWDynamite tonight in Houston but that opportunity was taken away from me”:

I wish I was at #AEWDynamite tonight in Houston but that opportunity was taken away from me — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) May 18, 2022

The Acclaimed last wrestled for AEW during the May 11 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. They teamed up with The Gunn Club to defeat Bryce Donovan, GKM, Lucas Chase & Zack Clayton.

Though it’s been a while since their last Televised match. Prior to the Dark appearance, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster challenged Jurassic Express for the AEW tag team titles during the March 9 episode of Dynamite.

The AEW star did not provide any more details on his absence. So it’s hard to say if it’s some kind of injury that has been affecting him or if the lack of creative direction is the reason for his absence from this week’s show.