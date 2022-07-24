Athena Was Required To Limit Her Move Set In WWE To Being A High-Flyer

Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon, spent six years in WWE, where she now says she was forced to limit her moveset.

Athena’s AEW Career

Athena made her AEW debut at AEW Double or Nothing following Jade Cargill’s TBS Title defense against Anna Jay. Since then, she has had four matches and currently has a 3-1 record within the company.

Athena received her first loss in AEW this past week on AEW Dynamite. However, due to her feud with Jade Cargill, it is more than likely that Athena will become ranked and will challenge Jade for the TBS Championship.

In recent weeks, Athena has been partnering with Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander to take on Jade and The Baddies. Athena recently teamed with Willow Nightingale on the July 20 episode of Dynamite to take on Jade Cargill and Keira Hogan.

Athena’s Time In WWE

During her time in WWE, Athena, then Ember Moon, was known for being a high-flyer. Athena now says that this is due to her height and the restrictions that were placed on her because of how short she was.

Athena was in WWE from 2015–2021. She spent 2015–2018 in NXT. Athena was on the main roster from 2018-2020, but she then returned to NXT in 2020 until she was released in 2021.

She was released from WWE on November 4, 2021 alongside Keith Lee, Karrion Kross (Killer Kross), Mia Yim, Franky Monet (Taya Valkyrie), and many others.

Athena Was Limited Due To Her Height

The Fallen Goddess recently spoke with Rick Ucchino of the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast about her time in WWE and how it has affected the way that she wrestles.

“So I feel like, like I said, I’m 5’1. In a former life, I was 5’1. And I was required to be 5’1 is in like, I had to be a high flyer and jump around and do things. And I like doing that stuff, right? I’m not I’m not knocking any shade.

“That’s just the small window of what I’ve given. And I took advantage of it to the nines. And like that’s, that was the challenge given to me. You are a high flyer go out in high fly and do your thing woman, right? Because I’m short, right? I get it right. But before I got there, I was a technician, I was a powerhouse.

“I didn’t do any of the high-flying stuff. You know, I learned that to get a job because I saw that no one else was doing that at the time. Now everyone can do everything.

“That’s amazing, but that’s that was when I got signed. That was the role I was given. And I was like, ‘Ah, this is just kind of like ugh.'” Athena on being limited in WWE

Expanding Possibilities Through An Unfiltered Moveset

“But having an unfiltered moveset, not having to worry about so much of who does what but what works for your match and your story within the match. Like, there’s so much more entertainment value to that to me.

“And a lot of that is like one of my favorite things I saw as a kid because I feel like I have to say this because then you’ll understand where my mindset is. Hurricane versus The Rock.

“Mind you didn’t realize hurricane was like six foot something till I met him in person but still, like Hurricane versus a rock? How many times? Did he tease that chokeslam? How many times? Chokeslam? No, no one’s taken the chokeslam.

“And then he finally gets to that championship match with The Rock on SmackDown. And he hits him with the choke slam boom. The crowd loses their crap because for six months, he’s been teasing this chokeslam, The Rock finally takes it that place explodes and everyone thought he was gonna win the match.

“Like that’s the type of like, I don’t want to be limited by the way I look. Right?

Athena Wants To Do What The Guys Can But Better

“But like, I just I want that excitement back. And I feel like that’s just me as a performer. That doesn’t apply to everyone. Some people are comfortable doing what they know.

“And that’s absolutely fine. But I want to push the limits. When I first signed, it’s because I wanted to change the world of women’s wrestling. I’m not a porcelain princess. And I want people to know that like, I am a warrior to and through.

“And I just want people to know that like whatever the guys can do. I can do it. And I’m going to try to do it better than them. And that’s what my whole life in this pro wrestling world has been is.

“I want people to see me as a performer, not a great women’s wrestler, a great wrestler, great performer, and I want them to look at me and say, oh my god, Athena is one of the best in the world.

“It doesn’t matter if she’s a man doesn’t matter if she’s a woman, she can do her job and she does it well.”

