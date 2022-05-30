Athena & Stokely Hathaway Debut At AEW Double Or Nothing

Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon, and Stokely Hathaway, formerly known as Malcolm Bivens, are now All Elite.

The former WWE stars made their debut when AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill beat Anna Jay at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event. Stokely came out towards the end of the match and aligned with Jade. Following the match, Kris Statlander hit the ring to confront Jade. Athena was in as well to confront Jade.

AEW President Tony Khan made them signing official as he posted that they’re All Elite, a confirmation they’ve signed full-time deals with the promotion.

Athena was among the names to be let go by WWE on November 4th. Her last match under the WWE banner was a loss to WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose on the October 5th edition of NXT.

While with WWE, she was a one-time Women’s and one-time Tag Team Champion in NXT.

Hathaway came from EVOLVE before going to WWE where he was used as a manager, most notably for the Diamond Mine Faction. He was released one month ago.