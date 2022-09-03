Austin Theory Officially Got His First Name Back at Clash at the Castle

Austin Theory is the latest star to get his first name back as he was introduced as “Austin Theory” when he made his entrance for a six-man tag team match on WWE Clash at the Castle pre-show.

He teamed with Alpha Academy in a loss to Madcap Moss & The Street Profits where Montez Ford pinned Chad Gable to get the victory.

Austin is Back

Since April, he had been going by the name “Theory” after having his first name-dropped. It was reported earlier this week by Pwinsider.com that Theory, real name Austin White, would be returning to using the full name Austin Theory, which comes after Matt Riddle got his first name back on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

PWInsider noted in their report the “shortened names were an edict under the Vince McMahon regime that has now been reversed.” The change comes after Triple H took over as head of WWE creative following McMahon’s resignation.

While speaking with SHAK Wrestling this week, Theory said he didn’t think he needed his first name back because he loves the name Theory and felt Austin was always the throw-on for the name.

Theory is the current holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase after winning it in July and grants him the right to a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship whenever he wants it.