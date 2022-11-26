Austin Theory Vows to Win US Title Tonight at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Seth Rollins will be defending the United States Championship against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley tonight at WWE Survivor Series WarGames in a Triple Threat match.

Rollins captured the US Title from Bobby Lashley after Brock Lesnar attacked the All Mighty. Austin Theory attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth for the US Title on a recent episode of Raw but Lashley broke it up.

Bobby got Theory in the Hurt Lock before rolling him back in the ring. Rollins capitalized on the attack with a Stomp to retain the title and add a failed cash-in attempt to Theory’s resume. Theory responded with a brutal attack on the United States Champion and posed with the title. Seth claimed that Theory made the biggest mistake of his life this past Monday on Raw.

Cody Rhodes at home catching strays from Seth Rollins for NO REASON! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9iLSEjYK3S — USA Network (@USA_Network) November 22, 2022

Austin Theory Vows to Win US Title Tonight

Austin Theory was a guest on WWE’s The Bump earlier today ahead of Survivor Series tonight in Boston. Theory vowed to walk out of the TD Garden as the new United Sates Champion.

I’m not running from anything. Tonight, I step into the ring with two former World Champions. You know who is not a World Champion in that match? Austin Theory.



But you know who is going to beat two former World Champions tonight? And become a two-time United States Champion. What?! Austin Theory.

The Boston crowd was heckling Austin throughout the interview but the 26-year-old fired back at them.

"You guys stay in the background while I'm on top in the front!"@_Theory1 is unaffected by the fans in Boston. ?#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/7LMiPVpHOf — WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2022

Before the end of the interview, Theory revealed that he only has one goal in 2023 and that is to become the Universal Champion.

Our WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 live coverage will begin alongside the premium live event tonight in the link below.