Austin Theory Wins United States Title at WWE Survivor Series

WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory in a triple threat match was booked at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series premium live event.

The match featured Lashley catching Rollins, who attempted a spring board move, and hit a belly-to-belly suplex. Theory went for a dive, but Lashley caught him with a powerbomb for 2.

Theory hit a rolling blockbuster to Lashley, who would eventually put him in the hurt lock. Seth with a frog splash to Lashley, who had been pushed backwards, for a near fall. The finish saw Lashley spear Rollins and Theory pinned Rollins for the win.

Two weeks ago on Monday Night Raw, Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase, attempting to capture the United States Championship after Lashley had destroyed Rollins, but Rollins retained the title thanks to Lashley attacking Theory as well and costing him the title bout.

This past week on the show, Theory said losing the championship match was the best thing that has happened to him because he was no longer the kid that he had been and vowed to win the title at this premium live event. Theory scored a win over Mustafa Ali and called out Lashley, which led to a brawl.

Theory shovied Ali into Lashley backstage in the gorilla position. Ali became mad and shoved Lashley, leading Lashley to lay out Ali on the entranceway stage.