Austin Theory Wins WWE United States Title

Finn Balor’s reign as the WWE United States Champion has come to an end as Austin Theory has become the new champion.

In the third hour of the show, Theory battled Balor in a title match which ended with Theory going over with his finisher. Post-match, several heels came out and lifted up Theory as he celebrated. He later took a selfie with Vince McMahon on the stage.

The Champ always makes time for a selfie!@austintheory1 ?#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Bs4xM53dm5 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 19, 2022

This is the latest in the push of Theory, who is seen as the next big star by Vince McMahon, who reportedly believes that he can be the next John Cena. Just like Cena, Theory’s first title on the main roster is the United States Title.

At first, Theory lost matches on TV, similar to Cena, but in his case, was sent back to NXT before returning to the main roster in last year’s Draft.

This past February on an edition of Raw, Bálor defeated Damian Priest to win the WWE United States Championship for the first time in his career.