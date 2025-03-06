Pro Wrestler ‘Australian Suicide’ Broderick Shepherd Passes Away at 32

Broderick Shepherd, known in the wrestling world as Australian Suicide, has tragically passed away at the age of 32.

Lamentamos informar el fallecimiento de Broderick Shepard, conocido como Australian Suicide en la industria de la lucha libre. Tenía solo 32 años. Nuestras condolencias a su familia y amistades. Que descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/dLXfkpj7xX — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) March 6, 2025

Gracias por las memorias. Descansa en paz hermano. Nuestras condolencias a su señora esposa, Vanilla Vargas, su pequeña hija y toda su familia. La industria de la lucha libre está de luto. Gracias por tanto, Australian Suicide. pic.twitter.com/XiDqH7YoWC — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) March 6, 2025

Born on December 9, 1992, in Melbourne, Australia, Shepherd was a trailblazer who left his home country at just 19 to pursue his dream of becoming a professional wrestler in Mexico. His high-flying, daring style and magnetic persona made him a standout performer in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA), where he became a former AAA World Cruiserweight Champion.

Shepherd’s career was defined by his ability to captivate audiences, whether as a masked técnico or as the unmasked anti-hero who thrived on the crowd’s disdain. Beyond his in-ring accomplishments, he was admired for his charisma and dedication to his craft.

He is survived by his partner, fellow wrestler Vanilla Vargas, and their child. May he rest in peace.