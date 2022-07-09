Notable Debut Teased At NXT Live Event

The debut of a long-awaited NXT wrestler was teased at the July 8 NXT house show.
Debut Teased
During Friday’s NXT live event, Ava Raine, aka Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, made an appearance. The show took place in Citrus Springs, Florida.
Ava was spotted scouting out the talent during a women’s match. She emerged from the bak, walked around the ring, and promptly left. It wasn’t specified or revealed what match Raine was scouting or the talent involved.
Ava has not yet made her WWE in-ring debut. She received her new WWE ring name in late May. Last month, she showed off a new look that led to fans speculating about her wrestling debut.
Two women’s matches took place at the Citrus Springs live event. Tiffany Stratton defeated Amari Miller in a singles match. The NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade got a win over Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction.
Live Event Results
Below, you can find the results from the house show:
- Joe Gacy def. Roderick Strong
- NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade (c) def. Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin
- Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen def. Pretty Deadly
- NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes(c) def. Ikemen Jiro and Wes Lee
- Tiffany Stratton def. Amari Miller
- Apollo Crews def. Xyon Quinn
- Solo Sikoa def. Von Wagner
- NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) def. JD McDonagh