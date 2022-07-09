Notable Debut Teased At NXT Live Event

The debut of a long-awaited NXT wrestler was teased at the July 8 NXT house show.

Debut Teased

During Friday’s NXT live event, Ava Raine, aka Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, made an appearance. The show took place in Citrus Springs, Florida.

Ava was spotted scouting out the talent during a women’s match. She emerged from the bak, walked around the ring, and promptly left. It wasn’t specified or revealed what match Raine was scouting or the talent involved.

@AvaRaineWWE Guess who I seen scoping out the Talent of NXT women #NXTCitrusSprings pic.twitter.com/Aqh2Wvukcr — Mark Bensette Jr. (@mbensette77) July 9, 2022

Ava has not yet made her WWE in-ring debut. She received her new WWE ring name in late May. Last month, she showed off a new look that led to fans speculating about her wrestling debut.

happy nxt tuesday ? thanks for being my personal photographer @sofiacromwell pic.twitter.com/lHg24pX0n1 — AVA (@AvaRaineWWE) June 8, 2022

Two women’s matches took place at the Citrus Springs live event. Tiffany Stratton defeated Amari Miller in a singles match. The NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade got a win over Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction.

Live Event Results

Below, you can find the results from the house show: