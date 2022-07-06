Major NXT Championship Changes Hands at The Great American Bash

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez are the new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions as they dethroned Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin).

In the opening match of Tuesday’s special edition of WWE NXT Great American Bash, the bout opened the show and went back and forth. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose got involved as she pulled the referee out of the ring when the challengers were going for a pin attempt, so she got thrown out.

Moments later, Perez hit her pop rocks finisher on Jayne for the win, marking the first time Jade and Perez held gold in NXT.

Dolin and Jayne had been in their second reign as Tag Team Champions. Their first reign started last October when they defeated Io Shirai & Zoey Stark and, Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta in a triple threat Scareway to Hell ladder match to win the titles.

Although they later lost the titles to Dakota Kai and Raquel González at Stand & Deliver this past April, WWE had them win the titles back three nights later.