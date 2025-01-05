Dwayne Johnson & Ava Bring WWE Flair to the 2025 Golden Globes

The worlds of Hollywood and WWE met at the 2025 Golden Globes, as WWE NXT General Manager Ava joined her iconic father, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock presented the Best Supporting Female Actor award to Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) alongside Moana 2 co-star Auli’i Cravalho.

Later, Ava and The Rock mingled with the Emilia Pérez cast, including Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco. Ava is no stranger to the Golden Globes, as she previously served as a Golden Globe Ambassador in 2018, well before her WWE career began. She later joined WWE in 2020 and is now a regular on NXT programming.

Though Moana 2 missed out on the Best Animated Movie award, The Rock’s presence left a lasting impression. WWE’s Final Boss got a huge laugh from the crowd as he joked that his chest hair was repurposed for Timothy Chalamet’s mustache.

The Rock and WWE NXT GM Ava chilling with Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Zoe Saldana, and more. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/o4lMy0KO3g — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) January 6, 2025

After a successful outing at the Golden Globes, The Rock will be a part of this week’s Raw, the first episode of the red brand’s Netflix era. Ava will also have a busy week with NXT New Year Evil set to take place this Tuesday, January 7, featuring a stacked card from the silver brand.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on The Rock and Ava as the father-daughter duo continues to shine both in and outside of pro wrestling.