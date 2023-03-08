Bad Bunny to Host WWE Backlash from Puerto Rico on May 6

WWE announced today that Bad Bunny will host Backlash on Saturday, May 6, live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny, who hails from Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, expressed his excitement about the event, stating, “In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year’s Revolution at el Coliseo. Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event and this time I won’t miss it.”

On May 6, WWE returns to Puerto Rico with a Premium Live Event for the first time in 18 years. @sanbenito’s ready. San Juan’s ready. …Are you ready? #WWEBacklash https://t.co/8eRlXBQZ4H — Triple H (@TripleH) March 8, 2023

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque also expressed his excitement about bringing the event to San Juan, saying, “We’re excited to bring Backlash to San Juan as the demand for WWE premium live events outside of the continental United States continues to grow. Bad Bunny is one of the world’s most-popular entertainers and nowhere is that more evident than in his native Puerto Rico.”

Bad Bunny first appeared in WWE in January 2021 at the Royal Rumble. He later had his biggest match at WrestleMania 37 in April, where he teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match. Bunny also returned to the 2022 Royal Rumble, where he participated in the men’s Royal Rumble.

The Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where WWE Backlash will take place.

Backlash is the first WWE premium live event to take place in Puerto Rico since January 2005. This was New Year’s Revolution, which took place at the same arena where Backlash is scheduled to take place. It was also WWE’s first PPV event in Puerto Rico and Latin America.

The wrestling giant is also going to hold its King & Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 27, with London, England serving as the location for July 1’s Money in the Bank event.