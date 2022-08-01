Backstage Notes From Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV

Ric Flair fulfilled his promise of delivering an exceptional final match. The wrestling veteran won the tag team bout against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal during the Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV from Nashville.

The event also featured some other interesting matches as well as some notable guests. People like The Undertaker, Bret Hart, Mick Foley and more were at ringside and they were shown during the broadcast.

Though these weren’t the only wrestling veterans attending the show. Per PWinsider, both Rey and Dominik Mysterio were in the arena.

Other names present for the PPV who were not seen on the broadcast include Michael Hayes, Shane Helms, Mojo Rawley, Jimmy Valiant, Mickie James, Dennos Condrey, The Nasty Boys, Rikishi, Miro and his wife Lana.

Dave Sahadi was the director of the broadcast for Ric Flair’s Last Match. According to reports, the live crowd was ‘far rowdier’ than it came off on the screen.

Veteran announcer Bob Caudle was filmed in advance several weeks ago in his home. Caudle was filmed in front of a green screen because he was unable to travel.

Finally, 90 Day Fiance star Tim Malcom was around all week for various Flair events. He is a big fan of the sport and wrestling has been mentioned many times on his shows.