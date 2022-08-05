Ric Flair’s Last Match Attendance, Live Gate & PPV Buys

Last week, Ric Flair competed in his final ever match, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

While the show was named after “The Nature Boy” Flair’s final ever wrestling match wasn’t the only bout on the card.

The total 13-match card also saw the Impact World and Knockouts World Championships be defended, as well as Jonathan Gresham be crowned the number-one contender for the PROGRESS World Championship.

The Event

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the show was a big success as an attraction, with over 6,800 fans in attendance.

The show drew a live gate revenue of $448,502, the second largest for any indie event of this generation. PPV buys are still being tabulated, but early estimates have them at around 20-25,000.

The show is certainly the second-most successful gate in North America, only being beaten by 2018’s ALL IN event.

That show, run by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks, saw 10,541 in attendance and a live gate revenue of $458,525.

Reviews

The Ric Flair’s Last Match event has received mixed reviews, with the production quality and overall presentation of the show being praised.

Many have called the match of the night the fatal four-way between Bandido, Laredo Kid, Black Taurus and Rey Fenix, which Fenix won.

As for Flair’s match, which was also the main event, the match drew criticism for how poor Ric looked in the match.

The Sportster said how the match showed that “Ric Flair should not have been in the ring whatsoever,” while Bleacher Report called the main event “one of the most unusual, at times uncomfortable, watches in recent memory.”