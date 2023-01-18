Ric Flair Claims He has No Desire to Ever Wrestle Again

Ric Flair does not plan on donning his wrestling boots and robe one last time, despite previous comments to the contrary.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer competed in his final match last July, teaming with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

The show, appropriately named ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’ came over a decade after Flair’s previous match in TNA/Impact Wrestling.

Retired

After Flair competed in his last match, the Nature Boy alluded to possibly wrestling again, saying he regretted his performance at the show.

Speaking on the latest To Be the Man podcast, Flair made it clear he will not wrestle again.

“I don’t know why they keep saying I’m begging for another match. What I have said to you repeatedly is I wish I could redo that match. I’m not begging for another match. I don’t want to wrestle again. I have no desire. I wish I had that match to do over again is what I’ve said repeatedly.”

Begging for Another Match

Flair’s most recent comments come in stark contrast to what the Dirtiest Player in the Game has previously said.

Speaking on the very same podcast last week, Flair said he’d love to get another chance at his final-ever match.

Flair has also said that he feels inspired to wrestle again given that his long-time rival Ricky Steamboat also wrestled last year.

Ric Flair will be on next week’s Raw which will mark the 30th anniversary of WWE’s flagship show.

