Backstage Reaction to Bruce Prichard Being Named Interim WWE Head of Talent Relations

We have the reported backstage reaction from WWE talents in regards to Bruce Prichard being named the interim WWE Head of Talent Relations to pass along.

As we’ve noted, John Laurinaitis was put on administrative leave in light of the sexual misconduct allegations made against him and Vince McMahon.

PWInsider reported that a memo was sent out to staff to alert them of the move, adding that Bruce Prichard was named interim Head of Talent Relations in the meantime.

Both Fightful Select and Wrestling Observer are reporting that talent aren’t exactly thrilled with Prichard coming into the role.

Fightful’s report had one person on the inside joke that “Vince only knows three people,” referencing Vince only giving Prichard and Laurinaitis several different jobs, despite having a very large team.

Meltzer’s report suggested that talents aren’t thrilled with the move and it is “not necessarily well-received” Fightful’s report noted that several people backstage are not expecting Laurinaitis back, suggesting he’s “as good as gone” with some celebrating that fact.

Perhaps unrelated, but Fightful also reports that Vince McMahon was said to be in a very good mood during Monday Night RAW last night.

He even made a surprise appearance to briefly hype the return of John Cena next week.