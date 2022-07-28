Backstage Update on Edge’s Status for WWE SummerSlam

We have some news to pass along regarding Edge and his status for WWE SummerSlam this weekend.

Initially, it was expected that Edge would make his return to Monday Night RAW on this week’s episode from Madison Square Garden. However, that didn’t happen due to travel plans apparently breaking down.

It’s believed that WWE wanted to bring Edge back this week to set him up for an appearance at SummerSlam this weekend.

Now, Mike Johnson of PWInsider has provided an update on the situation.

Johnson confirmed that both Edge and his wife, WWE Hall Of Famer Beth Phoenix, were slated for RAW this week, but plans changed shortly after news of Vince McMahon‘s exit from WWE.

Initial plans did, in fact, have them slated for SummerSlam weekend, but now there’s no word on whether or not that’s still happening or if they’ll hold off on bringing “The Rated-R Superstar” at a later date.

WWE has been teasing the return of Edge for weeks now with several cryptic vignettes. He hasn’t been seen since being betrayed by his fellow Judgement Day stablemates Finn Balor and Damian Priest last month.

It’s certainly possible that Edge could return this Saturday to get his revenge. The Judgement Day (Balor and Priest) are slated to face off against Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio in a No Disqualification Tag Team match.

This would be the perfect opportunity for Edge to interfere and cost Balor and Preist the match. The Mysterios already picked up a big win over Priest and Balor in tag team action on RAW this week.