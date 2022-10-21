Backstage Update on CM Punk Returning to WWE if He Leaves AEW

CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship in the main event of AEW All Out on September 5th.

He suffered a torn tricep during the match and is out of action while he recovers from surgery. Following the PPV, All Elite Wrestling held a media scrum and led off with the newly crowned AEW World Champion.

CM Punk went on a rant for the ages while AEW President Tony Khan was seated right next to him. Punk claimed that the company’s EVPs weren’t capable of running a Target, let alone a wrestling company.

After his rant, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks confronted CM Punk backstage and a brawl broke out. Ace Steel has been released from the company, CM Punk and The Elite were stripped of their titles and have not appeared on TV since All Out.

Will CM Punk Return to WWE?

(AEW)

It was reported earlier today by the Wrestling Observer that CM Punk is not likely to return to AEW and the company is working on a buyout for the former champion A non-compete clause appears to be the hold-up at the moment.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, sources within WWE believe that CM Punk would not have been brought back to the company with Vince McMahon at the helm, but that may not be the case with Triple H. A source told Fightful that Triple H wants to create compelling TV “more than anything” but can’t see WWE bringing CM Punk back on a full-time deal like he had in All Elite Wrestling.

However, if the money, creative and situation is right, Triple H’s regime can leave the door open for anything. It was also noted that Punk may not need to wrestle again if his contract gets bought out.

The report echoed previous sentiments that many within All Elite Wrestling do not want CM Punk back unless he makes serious amends for how he made the company look following All Out.