AEW Negotiating to Buy Out CM Punk’s Contract (Report)

CM Punk‘s days with AEW are seemingly coming to an end as the promotion is against the idea of bringing him back.

Punk, who debuted for AEW last year after a seven-year hiatus from wrestling, was suspended after the AEW All Out 2022 post-show backstage fight.

The Chicago-Made wrestler was also stripped of the AEW World Championship and is believed to have thrown the first punch.

Leaving AEW

After All Out 2022, AEW President Tony Khan approved a third-party investigation into the fight and any possible legal ramifications.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is reported that AEW are in talks to buy out the remainder of Punk’s contract for an undisclosed sum.

Dave Meltzer writes that this suggests that Khan and other higher-ups do not intend to bring Punk back to TV.

Sentiment within AEW is said to be very anti-Punk, and sympathetic to Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

A WWE Return?

If Punk is fired from AEW, then a return to WWE is possible, despite leaving on bad terms in January 2014.

Meltzer reports that there is an issue with the non-compete clause in Punk’s contract and AEW fear Punk joining WWE, likely the only promotion that can afford him.

WWE has been very negative about Punk in the past and did not sign the former World Champion when FOX pushed them to strike a deal.

The belief is that signing Punk, even while he’s injured and won’t be able to wrestle for several months, would be a major coup for WWE.

Punk has been heavily critical of WWE and has not had any direct contact with the promotion.

However, he is said to be good friends with Adam Pearce and Paul Heyman, both WWE employees.

Neither Punk nor AEW responded to a request for comment.

Ace Steel

Punk’s trainer Ace Steel, who was also involved in the All Out fight, was fired earlier this week.

Steel is alleged to have bit Kenny Omega and thrown a chair that hit Nick Jackson in the eye.

Part of Steel and Punk’s defense is that he was protecting his wife, who was in the room at the time of the fight

Steel’s wife was never spoken to for the investigation.