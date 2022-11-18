Backstage Update on Steve Austin’s Talks With WWE for WrestleMania 39 Match

The details of the talks between WWE and Steve Austin are staying under wraps for now after word leaked earlier this week that the WWE Hall Of Famer received an offer from WWE to do another match.

This comes after Austin came out of retirement earlier this year for a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

Where Things Currently Stand

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is smoke to the fire, and something is in the discussion phase between Austin and WWE with ideas “discussed internally that are being kept secret.”

Austin could face two types of opponents should he accept this offer – one being a younger star who can help carry the match as Owens did at WrestleMania 38. The second type of opponent could be a big name, such as Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, or John Cena.

Because Punk is in talks with AEW for the promotion to buy out his contract following the All Out incident, there’s been speculation about him potentially returning to WWE and perhaps a match with Austin.

Punk can’t return to WWE until he gets his release from AEW should both sides be interested in working together again. Meltzer’s report added that the idea of Punk potentially returning to the company is not a positive for many in WWE. Still, they also recognize this will be a decision made by Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan.