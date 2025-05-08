Logan Paul Apologizes to ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin for Leaking Million-Dollar Prime Offer

WWE Superstar has Logan Paul has publicly apologized to wrestling legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for revealing private business negotiations, including a million-dollar offer for Austin to promote Paul’s Prime hydration brand by dressing up as a Prime bottle at WrestleMania 41.

In his most recent vlog, Paul addressed Austin directly, acknowledging that he had inappropriately disclosed confidential business discussions during a podcast appearance following what he described as “a crazy night in Vegas.”

“Mr. Cold, I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize. I didn’t mean to expose any private business conversations,” Paul stated in the video. He continued with a candid explanation of his tendency to overshare, saying, “I was hung over… sometimes I say too much. In fact, most times I say too much, Steve.”

The apology confirms rumors that Paul and his Prime business partner KSI had approached Austin with a significant endorsement opportunity that the WWE Hall of Famer ultimately declined.

“I completely understand why you wouldn’t accept a million dollars to get in the Prime bottle,” Paul acknowledged, adding, “It’s not your thing. We knew it was a reach, Steve, but you’re a legend.”

Despite the rejection, Paul expressed hope for future collaborations, concluding his apology with, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, Steve. So, we tried. It didn’t work out this time, but I hope to see you in the future. And I hope you’re not mad at me, Mr. Cold.”

Neither Austin nor representatives have publicly responded to Paul’s apology at the time of publication.

Unfortunately for Steve Austin, he wound up going viral at WrestleMania 41 for another reason entirely: