Bandido And ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey Win Bonus Reward For Best Match At WrestleCon SuperShow

Last night, “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Bandido received the $5,000 bonus reward for being voted the best match.

‘SuperShow Bounty’: $5,000 Reward For Best Match

Prior to the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, WrestleCon announced that wrestlers would be competing for a $5,000 bonus that would be awarded to the best match. The fans in attendance were able to vote for what they thought the best match was. The winning match would take home the $5,000, which would be split amongst the wrestlers in the match.

Bandido and “Speedball” Mike Bailey Receive $2,500 Each

After the event, it was announced that Bandido and “Speedball” Mike Bailey won the match of the night competition. Both men received an extra $2,500 each for the amount of effort they put into the bout. Following the match, which Bandido won, fans even threw money into the ring.

Congratulations to @SpeedballBailey and @bandidowrestler for being voted best match by fans in attendance last night and each receiving a $2500 match bonus pic.twitter.com/nt6oYab3TX — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) April 1, 2022

