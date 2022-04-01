Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow 2022 Results(3/31)

Wrestlecon held the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. The event was a part of the FITE Fest bundle and WrestleCon SuperShow.

The main event saw the Briscoes vs. The Rottweilers(Homicide & Low Ki). The Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow also had Mia Yim’s first match since WWE released her on Nov. 4, 2021. She competed against Athena, who also wrestled for WWE as Ember Moon. The event can be watched on FITE’s video on demand for $14.99, or wrestling fans could buy the FITE Fest Bundle/WrestleCon bundle for $74.99.

MIA YIM HAS RETURNED TO PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING HERE AT #WrestleCon ! First up, Athena! pic.twitter.com/vYQc17WFW3 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022

Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow Quick Results

Bandido defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey Mia Yim defeated Athena Tomohiro Ishii defeated Timothy Thatcher Taya Valkyrie defeated Johnny WrestleCon in a Dirty Dishes Match Michael Oku, Rey Horus & Laredo Kid defeated Josh Alexander, Ace Austin & Black Taurus Minoru Suzuki defeated Biff Busick Team Onita(Atsushi Onita, The Rock N Roll Express, Juice Robinson & Colt Cabana) defeated Team PCO(PCO, NZO, Jimmy Wang Yang, Barry Horowitz & Dirty Dango) The Briscoes defeated The Rottweilers(Homicide & Low Ki)

Overall Thoughts on Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow

The Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow delivered a great wrestling show. The event did have some audio issues and spoiled a surprise appearance by Bret Hart at the start of the show. In the main event, Homicide and Low Ki confronted a fan for being disrespectful. The incident went on for almost 5 minutes before the match started. However, it may not hurt a fan’s overall enjoyment of the event.

Bandido vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey set the tone for the event and could be considered the best match on the card. However, the rest of the card also delivered exciting and fun matches. Yim looked in great shape and seemed happy to be wrestling again in her return. The show may be worth watching for $14.99 on VOD for fans who didn’t see the event live.