Becky Lynch Was Ready To Come Back At WrestleMania 37 And ‘Do Something With Bayley’

Becky Lynch wanted to make her return to the ring at the 2021 WrestleMania to do something impactful with Bayley.

As you may remember, Becky Lynch reliquished her Raw Women’s title on May 11, 2020 when she announced that she was pregnant. Becky held the title for 399 days before vacating it and giving it to Asuka.

Lynch Wanted To Return At WrestleMania 37

Becky Lynch recently appeared in an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, where she talked about her journey to coming back to the ring and how it came about.

When asked about her feelings on missing last year’s WrestleMania, the RAW Women’s Champion replied, “I was trying, I was trying to get booked. Before, I wanted to come back by WrestleMania. I wanted to be back in less than a year. You know? And so, there was part of it going, ‘I could’ve been doing this. I could’ve been doing that.’ But, you know, look, everybody did a fantastic job. It wasn’t even a full capacity WrestleMania. It was, what, a quarter, a quarter of the way full. Yea, but you always want to be involved. You always, you look on.”

Becky Wanted To Do Something Impactful With Bayley

Becky even talked about who she wanted to have a program with at the showcase of the immortals, “I didn’t, I didn’t necessarily have a dream scenario. At the time, Bayley wasn’t, didn’t have a match. And so, she had been killing it. She was killing it all the way up to then, especially during the pandemic. And so, I thought it would be pretty great seeing as we never really had a story, to come out there and do something with her, something impactful.”

Despite being an MVP of the WWE pandemic era, Bayley did not receive a match at WrestleMania 37. For a chunk of the pandemic, Bayley was the SmackDown Women’s Champion, and also held half of the Women’s Tag Team Championships at the same time. At the event, Bayley was only involved in short, mainly comedy, segments. Bayley eventually did end up getting beat up by The Bella Twins on Night 2.

Becky Found Out About Her SummerSlam Return Less Than A Week Before

After 15 months away from the ring, at the 2021 SummerSlam, Becky Lynch made her return. After it was announced that Sasha Banks would be unable to compete, Becky Lynch came out to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in Sasha’s place. Lynch would end up punching Belair and pinning her with the Manhandle Slam in under 30 seconds.

Ariel asked about the length of time it took for Becky to return is she was ready to perform in April.

“You ask them. I was ready to come back. Yea, and so, I only got the call the Monday before I came back. So, it was on a Saturday. SummerSlam was on a Saturday last year. So, they call me on Monday and said, ‘We may need you. A situation has come up where somebody is out of the match, and we may need you to do this, or we may need you to do something else.’ I go, ‘So, okay, you need me either way, but you just don’t know which way.’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Alright, I’ll be there.’ Luckily, I had gotten my hair done the day before,” Lynch answered.

Lynch’s WrestleMania 38 Plans

On WrestleMania Saturday, Becky Lynch is scheduled to face her SummerSlam opponent once again. Bianca Belair won the Women’s Elimination Chamber match back at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February to earn the opportunity to challenge for the title at the biggest show of the year. Both women are former WrestleMania main events, and both won their respective matches. Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch will go one-on-one for the RAW Women’s Championship on April 2 in Dallas, Texas. Airing from the AT&T Stadium, You can watch WWE WrestleMania 38 on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.

If you use the quotes above, please credit the original source with a h/t and link back to SEScoops for the transcription.